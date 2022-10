Not Available

Filmmaker Daniele Incalcaterra was left 12,355 acres of land in the Chaco by his father, but when he decides, through a combination of altruism and frustration, to return his untouched land to the indigenous people, tensions begin to run high. Battling against GM soybean growers, as well as cattle ranchers and oil prospectors, Incalcaterra forms his own motley posse to help preserve this beautifully rugged piece of forest forever.