Pablo has to quit smoking. Why? Because your wife, your family and your doctor says so. But Pablo is a hard man to convince. He has always worked in the Almaden mercury mines, risking their lives daily, has suffered five heart attacks and smokes 20 "Winstons" a day since he was twelve. Now seventy, Paul spends most of his time watching television, surrounded by a cloud of smoke, his back to a people who lived better times.