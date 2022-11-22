El Jardin aka: Narco Killer

Not Available

El Jardin, also titled Narco Killer, is a Mexican film about disconnection, immobilizing fear, conformity, loneliness, hope and tragedy, and the power of revolt and change when you band together with your fellow human being against that what paralyzes you with fear. By first-time feature director Christian Cavazos, award winning with several short films, and one of Mexico's most successful music-video directors. In El Jardin (Narco Killer), the parents, the farmers, are brutally murdered by a narco gang, because they will not give up their precious land, without which they have no future, nothing to leave their children. Land that is close to a newly built bridge that would have given the farmers new and great possibilities, but the narco gang also sees how the bridge will benefit them, but for this to realize itself they need the farmers' land.