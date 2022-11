Not Available

Animated TV-film version of Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic children's story about a spoiled English orphan who lives in India but is transplanted to her uncle's old, mysterious house in England after her parents' deaths. After making friends with a country boy and several animals, who talk here, she discovers many secrets on the grounds, including a locked-up, neglected garden and a locked-up, sickly boy, who turns out to be her cousin.