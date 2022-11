Not Available

Based on the novel "Adopted son" of Álvaro Pombo. Pancho, a seventy years old man lives isolated in a Galician country house, not far from the sea, which is served by an old maid. Suddenly, the past bursts in his life with the unexpected visit of a man who twenty years before had been his secretary. Soon after, a boy, the son of the man, moves to the house. The return of the past will have unforeseeable consequences.