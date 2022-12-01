El legado estratégico de Juan Perón

Not Available

In 1971, during the Spain of the last Franco, Solanas and Getino frequented Juan Perón's residence in Puerta de Hierro to film - secretly - two long documentaries with the former president. They were six months of travel between Madrid and Rome, where the montage was made, hiding the negatives that were filmed and avoiding López Rega's claim to take possession of them. In the summer of 2012, Solanas began filming The Legacy in the residence that Perón and Evita built in San Vicente in 1947. During three years the film was being put together and at the same time photographic archives and documents were investigated. For the first time, fragments of unpublished recordings of the informal conversations that Solanas and Getino had with Perón are used.