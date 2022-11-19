El llanto de Helena

Not Available

Isabela carries a trágca tormented life from her daughter's death in a car crash is now under investigation by journalists Sonia and Juan Ramón, as rumored strange appearances of a supernatural being at the scene of the accident which has caused the death of those who dare to walk it at night. Reporters were given the task of getting to the bottom of the matter but find a story full of inconsistencies and feelings. Its proximity to Isabela and her paraplegic husband reveals that the inexplicable occurrences are more related to a tragic life with a tragic death. Helena's cry will continue to attract the curious but common destiny will be .... death