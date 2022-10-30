El último magnate

Not Available

Documentary about an unknown episode of the 20's: the cooperation between Spain and Germany to manufacture in secret the most sophisticated weapons of the time. This film recovers an extraordinary character, Horacio Echevarrieta, one of the most influential men in high political and economic convulsed Spain in the early S.XX. With a fortune inherited by family, this Basque businessman and banker spread the tentacles of power to the mining, fleet of merchant ships, land speculation (creation of the Gran Via in Madrid or Barcelona Metropolitan), newspapers and companies as Iberdrola, Iberia and Cementos Portland, and risked his entire empire to realize his dream of building the best boat that had ever sailed.