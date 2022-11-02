El luchador fenómeno

Not Available

Amado is an employee of a brewery that dreams of success in football. Inveterate dreamer sends a letter to the pantheon of athletes. There champions Assembly decides to send the spirit of a great scorer for help. However, the devil, a fighter with no luck, decides to take the place of the player and turn beloved wrestling champion. This is one of the first incursions of Mexican cinema to the sub-genre of movies precursor struggle and many others that followed over the decades of the 50s and 60s.