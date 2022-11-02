Not Available

El luchador fenómeno

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Amado is an employee of a brewery that dreams of success in football. Inveterate dreamer sends a letter to the pantheon of athletes. There champions Assembly decides to send the spirit of a great scorer for help. However, the devil, a fighter with no luck, decides to take the place of the player and turn beloved wrestling champion. This is one of the first incursions of Mexican cinema to the sub-genre of movies precursor struggle and many others that followed over the decades of the 50s and 60s.

    Cast

    		Adalberto Martínez
    		Óscar Pulido
    		Tito Junco
    		Joaquín García Vargas
    		Wolf Ruvinskis

