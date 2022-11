Not Available

Three stories, each one with a teacher as the protagonist of the struggle against the many deficiencies of our country's educational system. The first story, Memorial of a Madman, is a testimony to the marginalized education offered in our rural communities. The Mission deals with the expulsion and death of the Jesuit teaching missionaries. The third one, The Prodigious Teacher, tells of the persecution and imprisonment of the free students and prodigious teachers of 1968.