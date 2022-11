Not Available

After the Six-Day War in June, 1967, Egypt lost Sinai to Israel. The Egyptian military then confronted the need to re-build its strategic, infrastructure and manpower abilities. The War of Attrition was soon initiated and Major Nour's assignment with his Special Forces Shock troop was a reprisal raid to destroy the largest Israeli camp in central Sinai with the aid of the heroic Sinai tribesmen.