A man (Lorenzo) owns and lives on a ranch with his family. The Mexican mafia wants Lorenzo's ranch, they demand that he signs the contract of ownership. Lorenzo refuses to sign the contract each time they visit, costing him the life of his wife. Beaten and setup for the death of his wife... Lorenzo is put in jail for murder. With the help of outside friends, Lorenzo is able to escape jail and seek revenge and justice and learns who the real leader of the mafia is.