El Ministro y Yo

Mateo Melgarejo (played by Mario Moreno "Cantinflas") is a notary public and scribe for the illiterate people of Santo Domingo, a neighborhood north of Mexico City's Zócalo. A squatter friend asks for his help in negotiating with the land census bureau to regularize a land title. After a great deal of frustration with the government bureaucracy, he writes a letter to the cabinet minister, earning an audience with him. The minister hires Melgarejo to reform the bureau, and the appointee proceeds to lecture the officials on their duties in a democratic society. At the end, he gives up the post, returning to Santo Domingo to help its poor residents.
|Lucía Méndez
|Barbara
|Ángel Garasa
|Avelino Romero 'Romeritos'
|Manolita Saval
|Estrellita
|Delia Peña Orta
|María
|Alonso Castaño
|Don Nachito
|Miguel Manzano
|Don Antonio, señor ministro
