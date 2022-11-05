El misterio de la Puerta del Sol

Not Available

This is considered to be the first Spanish film with sound. Songs, dances and ambient sound were introduced into the story. Pompeyo and Rodolfo work at the “Heraldo de Madrid”, but they dream of becoming film actors. They go to a casting for an American film that is being shot for a few days in Madrid. After being rejected, as a way to become famous, they decide to fake the murder of one of them in the city’s Puerta del Sol Square. They steal a skeleton, burn it, and make everybody believe that it is the remains of Pompeyo. As part of the plan, Pompeyo goes to Barcelona. The plot thickens when Rodolfo is detained, accused of the murder.