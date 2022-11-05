El Monstruo Resucitado

Not Available

Set in the Balkans, this story concerns a bored journalist, Nora (miroslava) who is ordered by her boss (Wagner) to follow up a mysterious advertisement placed by Dr Ling (Linares Rivas). Ling turns out to be a misshapen creature who, rejected by his peers, has become the stereotypical mad scientist, here specializing in plastic surgery. He falls in love with Nora but fearing she will betray him he resuscitates a young man who committed suicide, Ariel (Navarro) by transplanting a new brain into him, and order him to fetch Nora so that he can kill her.