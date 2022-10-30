El método Arrieta

Not Available

Documentary telling the story of the sisters Arrieta, two women that life and the illness lasts punishment without being able to communicate. Breaking all barriers possible they did not lose hope and develop a unique method to talk to each other. However that does not stop and by a system based on the movement of their eyes on an alphabet achieved the impossible: to talk to each other. Not content with that, the two decided it was time to tell the world your experience, and through a blog his story went worldwide.