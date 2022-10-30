Not Available

El mundo es nuestro

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mundo Ficción

The Culebra and Cabesa, a pair of criminals, decide to take a bank at gunpoint, dressed as penitents. The plan is simple: Get in, get the money, take off all the loot quickly and catch the first flight to Brazil. But things get complicated when a man on his fifties, victim of the economic crisis goes into the bank loaded with explosives, threatening suicide. What would be the easiest shot in history, becomes a nightmare carnival

Cast

Antonio DechentDelegado del gobierno
María CabreraSabina
Estrella CorrientesMarta
Sergio DomínguezSubinspector Velasco
Pepa Díaz MecoPepa
Antonia GómezMacarena

View Full Cast >

Images