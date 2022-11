Not Available

Using as a thread the transfer of the work Portrait of Luis Muñoz Marín from the Museum of Art of Puerto Rico to the National Portrait Gallery of the Smithsonian Institute, the documentary explores the work and the creative process of the artist Francisco Rodón and the series of portraits known as the Personajes de Rodón. The testimony of the artist is complemented by comments of history specialists and art critics Hiromi Shiba, Marimar Benítez, and Taína Caragol.