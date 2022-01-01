Not Available

El ángel de Budapest (Angel of Budapest) is a Spanish 2011 television World War II-Holocaust miniseries based on the book "Un español frente al Holocausto" (A Spanish against the Holocaust) written by journalist and radio executive director Diego Carcedo. The film was shot in between November 9, 2010 to December 23, 2010 in Budapest, Hungary. The plot focuses on Ángel Sanz Briz, a Spanish ambassador in Hungary during World War II who helped to save the lives of thousands of jews from the Holocaust by lodging them in Spanish safe houses in Budapest. There's also a romantic storyline following the lovelife of Antal, a Jew who falls in love with the daughter of an Arrow Cross official. He slowly turns to the resistance movement to save themselves