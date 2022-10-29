Not Available

It's the year 2006 in Chile and reality TV rules the airwaves. El Nominado takes you into the most extreme reality show to date. Imagine yourself, and 9 other strangers, being dropped off by a helicopter over the snow covered "Ande Mountains" (Alive). You have to survive living in a bunker 40 meters bellow ground, with limited food, water or things you like to do. You have 30 video cameras broadcasting your every move to the whole country. The audience decides who is Nominated to leave each week, but things go bad as one of the participants refuses to leave. He starts to terrorize and kill the other participants according to each and everyone's phobias. The network ratings fly through the roof as the killings continue. They refuse to notify the police in order to continue the record breaking ratings. Written by Rene Lavan