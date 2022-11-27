El novio actual

Not Available

A filmmaker meets her ex-boyfriend, who plays a role in her new film, in which the authenticity or falsity of a kiss in a gay scene is debated, with backstage included. Metacine or metagay? Gay cinema within cinema or cinema within gay cinema, variations of a daedalus of representations. "The current boyfriend" feeds on lateral humor, on the political of desire as a talk in the kitchen, on the flicker-free observation of who we are and what we pretend to be, as a nucleus that is reinterpreted with always different gestures, once as drama and another like comedy, almost without knowing which is appropriate.