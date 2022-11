Not Available

Blake Conway, aspiring journalist, hopeless romantic. and frustrated with the lack of chivalrous guys her own age, a college senior gives up on dating for love to date an older man in exchange for gifts instead.As she documents the adventure in the hopes of winning a journalism award with a generous cash prize to escape looming student debt, she sets out on a quest to figure out if society is right to judge these women and if her own self worth comes with a price.