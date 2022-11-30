Not Available

El orgullo de China

    Through interviews with several representatives of Beijing and Shanghai LGBT groups and personal testimonies, a context is described that, although not as repressive as one might think, is marked by ignorance, tradition, prejudice, the indifference of society, censorship and lack of sex education, among other aspects. In the hope of changing their sexual orientation, some people go through the conversion therapies. The documentary gives voice to a minority group in search of recognition of their rights and their freedom.

