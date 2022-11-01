Not Available

TV Miniseries of 2 episodes. "El pacto" tells the unusual and controversial story, inspired by a real case happened in the U.S., seven girls, Rebeca, Mará, Ana, Bea, Vivi, Merche and Carol seven teenage friends and students of 4th year of the same class one day decide to take a surprising decision: to become pregnant at the same time. After achieving his goal, it creates a stir in the school where they study and the girls become the focus of the small seaside town in which they reside. Soon after, the remarkable fact is investigated by their parents and teachers, as well as the media to discover the motivations behind this group of adolescents to carry out the unusual pact.