El padrino... es mi compadre

Emetereo, a humble building worker, is run over by a car. The driver is the stunning and very drunk Olga, a cabaret dancer who was recently been cheated by his longtime boyfriend Jorge a high class architect. She has been mending her broken heart with lots of booze. Her agent fearing that this accident could ruin her career create a publicity stunt making believe the press that Emetereo and Olga are an item. The problem is that Emetereo believes this is for real, that Olga is really in love with him. Olga and her agent, after the success and free publicity this farce creates for them, don't care to straight up the facts with our hero. But when Jorge returns to claim Olga hijinks ensue...