Not Available

Inside a typical town, kids are menaced by the legend of the fearsome Patalarga. For their parents though, Patalarga is nothing more than a clever invention to scare the kids off disturbing their siesta. However, Teto, Maru and Ramón will soon find out Patalarga really does exist! But contrary to its appearance, Patalarga turns out to be a beautiful person, and so, they establish a sweet affectionate connection.