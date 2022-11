Not Available

The film "El Patio de los Naranjos", restored by the Filmoteca de Andalucía, was shot in 1926 by Guillermo Hernández Mir. A fictional film, based on the director's own eponymous novel, and shot in prominent enclaves in the city of Seville, at the Church of San Lorenzo, the courtyard of the Seminary, the neighborhood of Santa Cruz and the courtyard of the Naranjos de la Catedral , among others.