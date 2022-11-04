Not Available

El peñón de las ánimas

  • Drama
  • Romance

The love between María Ángela and Fernando is impossible because there's an ancient history of hate between their families. His father killed hers, and other family members have killed each other for years. When María Ángela's grandfather finds she's in love with Fernando, he frames the young man and forces her to marry Manuel. Maria Ángela finds that Manuel doesn't love her and together plan her escape with Fernando. But things go wrong and the lovers find their destiny in The Spirit's Canyon.

Cast

María FélixMaría Ángela Valdivia
René CardonaManuel
Miguel Ángel FerrizDon Braulio
Carlos López MoctezumaMaría Ángela's grandfather
Virginia ManzanoRosa
Conchita Gentil ArcosMadame

