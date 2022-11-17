Not Available

Located in the department of Santander, El Peñón is a place that thanks to its geological conditions offers one of the most particular biodiversity in the country. A foreign scientist who dedicated his life to the study of its caves, which are the largest and oldest in the country, and a group of scientists who explore its exterior penetrate this territory, while its inhabitants tell stories full of silences that fluctuate between the splendor of the landscape in which they grew up and the rigors of the violence they faced.