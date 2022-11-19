El pequeño tamborilero

Not Available

The little slave Miguel travels to Judea with his evil master Roman Titus. On the road meets the Magi who are following the star in search of the Child Jesus. When Michael arrives with Tito to the palace of King Herod, hear plans are terrified the Romans to kill the newborn Jesus. Michael escapes with his donkey to prevent the Three Wise Men. After many dangers and always haunted by the evil Titus, Miguel comes with the Three Wise Men to Belem, where, as has nothing else, as this gives the music of his drum.