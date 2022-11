Not Available

The Piyayo offers a calm and friendly reflection on the Providence by the streets of Malaga. He is a gypsy lover of tradition, rich in grace and with a spirit that exudes honesty. He lives offering company to all who listen to him through the city. And so the character touches for the quality and nobility of his feeling, while his conversations, in every corner of Malaga, remember everyone to have faith in Divine Providence, showing a practical lesson on the subject.