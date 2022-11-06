El pobre García

Not Available

García is employed of advertising at a factory of razor blades and goes out in secret with Conchita, the daughter of the director. One day, taking advantage of the cycle return to Spain, García puts into practice a new and risky system of making him an advertising, but Raúl, the director, dismisses García because he didn´t like the idea. From here, García will gain the life himself in the most varied works: barber, bootblack and guide of the Prado Museum. A difficult situation in order that his former chief accepts the relation that it supports with his daughter.