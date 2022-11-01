Not Available

El Profe

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mario Moreno portrays a professor in this movie. A small town in the middle of no where requests the school Mario Moreno is working in for a teacher. He ends up going to give the town a hand. When he arrives he comes to know the corrupt leaders who through out the movie try to make him leave. Although he is being harassed you can see how much he cares for the kids and their circumstances. He deals with problems by using his hilarious comments.

Cast

Marga LópezHortensia
Víctor AlcocerDon Margarito Vázquez
Raúl MartínezPedro González (as Raul A. Martinez)
Eduardo MacGregorLucas Campuzano, presidente municipal
René DupeyrónMartín (as René Dupeyrón Unda)
Gerardo del CastilloDon Zenaido (as Gerardo del Castillo Jr.)

