El Psiquiatra

This film is based on the controversial case of real life on the murder of the student from Santa Rosa Catholic University by a country famed psychiatrist. The story then begins when a young woman named Sofía Méndez Contreras was found dead. The detectives Daniel Estevez and Eduardo Chacón will begin a hard investigation to catch the suspect of the crime; the first suspect is an important and renowned psychiatrist, called Elías Aponte. The only incriminating evidence is the written of the victim in her personal diary and blog online. The detectives must appeal their knowledge to determinate if the victims notes are real or just a fantasy created by a psychiatric patient.