El Puma de Quelepa

Filmed in stunning black and white, this immersive dive into the the lives of of the people of Quelepa, El Salvador feels as if a young Carlos Reygadas (SILENT LIGHT, POST TENEBRAS LUX) worked with Harvard’s Sensory Ethnography Lab to create an experimental slice of life that’s as vibrant as it is enigmatic. As we spend time with our central character, we slowly peel back the layers of his daily life and experiences catching glimpses of the people around him in this small mountain village teeming with history.