Agapito, leader of the revolutionary movement of his state, comes to a town, kills all the federales, and gets a girl who was promised to him for his heroic deeds. He gets cleaned up, she falls for him, they get married, and guess what? He can't consummate the marriage. Why? Because the song "El Quelite" is playing in the background. His mother would sing that to him when giving him a bath. So now, he can't ge it up every time he hears it.