Laredo is a criminal, specialist in opening safes. Childhood friend of the police commander, he carries with him an uneasy relationship that is further complicated because both are in love with the same young singer. After an elaborate and audacious coup in which he steals a million dollars, Laredo is rejected by his beloved. In his flight he arrives to a small town where by a stroke of fate is mistaken for a teacher. Laredo finds there a young teacher who will take possession of his heart, and will get his life straight.