El reality

Camilo is a young person "divinely" who wants to be a singer of popular music. In search of his dream, and because he knows that his talent is not enough to win, he pretends to be blind and poor in a singing reality show. Because of this, he hires the Cuca, a humble and charming family that for a "little money" opens the doors of his house, even though Constanza, the eldest daughter, disapproves of the lie. But as he gains popularity, Camilo discovers that life is not a reality and that, although love is blind, there is no worse blind than the one who does not want to see.