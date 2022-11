Not Available

More Mexican exploitation gold, it is a one hour and 40 minute schizophrenic experience. This is an experience that is surely to be enjoyed by everyone that's into weird and tripppy shit." Also from the review: "Exactly what kind of bad stuff is happening to Alberto? Well first of all, he starts to see bloody dead bodies in his bathroom, his employees turn into hungry zombies, and he's almost killed by Batman, Catwoman and Penguin (seriously)."