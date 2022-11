Not Available

Mabel lives on a slum. Does work as a clown at children's parties and as a prostitute. At 20 crosses paths with Martin, a lawyer just shy of 40. He has divorced his wife and left the law firm he was working on. Buys a trailer and goes to live in it. Advertising for a car wash dressed as a bird he meets Mabel and they fell in love. Later she finds out she's living with HIV. From that moment on, Martin's love will help Mabel fight her battles with death.