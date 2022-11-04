Not Available

El Revoltoso ("The Rebellious One") is a 1951 Mexican film directed by Gilberto Martines Solares. The main character is played by the Mexican comedian Germán Valdés, better known as Tin-Tan. The plot revolves around a well-intentioned person who is always making trouble for other people, sometimes on purpose and sometimes by accident. Tin Tan is of humble origins and his job is shining shoes. He has a girlfriend who is also poor. After many adventures, Tin Tan finally makes enough money and he is able to get married to Lupita.