El Rey Bar

Early in the morning, a picturesque old bar that frames a corner of Santurce like a castle, is enlivened by a tasty salsa music that emanates from a fleece. The owner of the bar, as is his custom, dances with street virtuosity to the rhythm. Sitting near a window, a beautiful woman waits for her lost prince. Four horsemen play Dominoes with mastery, while the melancholic Bartender cleans glasses as if wanting to clean their memories. A wobbly Wise Man (Gaspar), dressed regally, enters the bar and asks for a drink. The bartender offers to serve him a glass of milk instead, which provokes a confrontation between the two, that gradually turns into a duel of words. The Bartender brings out the resentment he has for the Three Kings who never brought him gifts and for the disappointment he has towards life. The Wise Man tries to re-validate himself creating uncertainty of his true identity. Who is this King of the Bar?