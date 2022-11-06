Not Available

"El rey de Canfranc" is a documentary directed by Jose Antonio Gonzalez Blanco and Manuel Priede which tells the story of Alber le Lay, head of customs at the French border in the Aragonese Pyrenees, headquartered in Canfranc railway station. During World War II, he remained Lay a spy network from the station that allowed the escape of refugees and Jewish families as well as the passage of supplies to areas under the yoke of the Vichy regime. His collaboration with the French Resistance he acted, on more than one occasion, death.