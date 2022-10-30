El Rey de Najayo

Not Available

The dramatic story of Julian, a Dominican drug lord who despite his confinement in prison, was still able to maintain Dominican society in a state of suspense, for over 13 years. At the early age of 12, he witnessed the death of his father at the hands of local military authorities, during a well-meant attempt to hand-over a package of drugs he had incidentally found at sea while fishing. As a result of this experience, Julian develops a thirst for revenge that leads him to kill all those involved in his father's death. In the process he becomes a major drug lord and a very powerful headman within Dominican society.