El ruiseñor de las cumbres

Joselito is a shepherd who lives happily taking care of his sheep in the mountains. From time to time he goes down to the village where his parents live. His mother always expects him but his father is never there. When Joselito discovers the real reason for this absence (his father spends all the money the boy carries home in drinking) he decides to quit everything. Then he associates with Pepino a sympathetic rogue who believes that the voice of the shepherd is going to provide them a lot of money