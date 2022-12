Not Available

Córdoba, 1970s. It's established that the best place to build a dam is over a town called El Salto, which has a church, a school, houses, and inhabitants who spent all their lives there. Nowadays, they are the ones in charge of keeping this little Atlantis afloat with pictures, descriptions and stories which they will complete together. Opposition and humor will play a role when it comes to figuring out if there is anything under the water.