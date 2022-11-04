El secreto de Tomy

Not Available

The racing stables of Gandia family go to auction. Tomy, son of the owner, manages to save his favorite horse, "Cantador". Now, his only obsession is to resolve the problems of his father, providing him a new wife and riding his horse at the races. After a while, in the Official Prize, "Cantador", ridden by Tomy wins. This fact causes everyone to be interested in the horse and eventually Tomy will be forced to auction it to liquidate their debts. But the new owner is the father of Luchy, Tomy's classmate , and he will do everything possible to recover it.