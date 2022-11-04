Not Available

El Secreto del capitán O'Hara

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

1800. A Cavalry Regiment of the Union Army under Captain Richard O'Hara meets a reconnaissance mission in the desert of Arizona. By the way found to Mary, the only survivor of a caravan of settlers that has been attacked by Indians. The girl went to a fort to marry Harvey commander Brush. It so happens that O'Hara Brush hates because he testified against him in a court martial, which was demoted from colonel to captain.

Cast

Germán CobosCaptain Richard O'Hara
Mariano Vidal MolinaMajor Harvey Brush
Frank BrañaHenry

