El Secreto del capitán O'Hara

1800. A Cavalry Regiment of the Union Army under Captain Richard O'Hara meets a reconnaissance mission in the desert of Arizona. By the way found to Mary, the only survivor of a caravan of settlers that has been attacked by Indians. The girl went to a fort to marry Harvey commander Brush. It so happens that O'Hara Brush hates because he testified against him in a court martial, which was demoted from colonel to captain.