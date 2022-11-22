Not Available

A man is desperate to make something out of nothing and so are the creators of this 42-minute, nearly improvised feature that deals with finding salvation in others, rather than oneself, in the midst of a world falling apart. When the Kafkaesque routine of a man who is alone to the point of imploding into nothingness begins to fall apart, unexpected love and friendship seep in through the cracks. The film was shot on a handy cam over the course of several days during which a number of scenes of comedy and drama were improvised and gradually built up to a story-arch that was really never put down on paper form.