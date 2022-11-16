El señor de los Llanos

Not Available

Spain, 30's. Fabian Insausti (Juan Luis Galiardo), which has become a rich landowner in Venezuela, returns to his hometown due to the death of his mother. One day he decides to visit an old mansion converted into a luxury brothel, and there falls in love with Ana (Maribel Verdú), a young prostitute. He asks her to accompany him, but she is not willing to give up the luxury of home run by Charo, for her real mother. So the owner Fabian offers its pupils move to Venezuela, under the same conditions they have here.